Sami Zayn WWE Status Update, WWE Looks At Rare John Cena Matches (Video), WWE Hall Of Famer Turns 62

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 rare John Cena matches - vs. Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston in a 2010 Triple Threat on RAW, vs. Bobby Lashley in 2007, vs. Jeff Hardy in 2008, vs. Sabu in 2006 and vs. Michael Cole in 2012.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton turns 62 years old today while Lucha Underground's Ivelisse Velez turns 31. Also, today would have been the 77th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Jack Brisco.

- Sami Zayn is scheduled to make his first WWE-related post-surgery appearances this fall. He is advertised to appear at the grand opening of Adventureland in Blackwood, NJ on Saturday, September 29 and he will be doing a free signing at the New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 6. Sami has been out of action since June with injuries to both of his rotator cuffs. He's expected to be out of action until WrestleMania 35 Season in 2019.