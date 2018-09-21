Jeff Hardy Update, Charlotte Flair Talks How To Be A Good Heel, Daniel Bryan On Prank Show (Photos)

- Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton are both scheduled for this weekend's SmackDown live events and Tuesday's SmackDown Live in Denver. As noted, Hardy worked this past Monday's WWE live event in Oklahoma City despite doing a stretcher angle the night before at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

- Daniel Bryan has this weekend off, but is scheduled for Tuesday's SmackDown Live.

- The Gazette has an interview with Charlotte Flair here, who was promoting Monday's SmackDown live event at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. During the interview, Charlotte discussed fans booing her when she made her WWE main roster debut in 2015.

"What I learned from that fan reaction was to embrace it," Charlotte said. "It allowed me to become very successful as a bad guy. In order to have your best good guy, you have to be that bad guy."

- As noted, Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins will appear on an episode of the new comedic prank show You Kiddin' Me?!, which is executive produced by Kim Kardashian West and produced by Lionsgate. They will appear on the seventh episode of the Facebook Watch series airing on November 3rd. The synopsis for the episode reads, "WWE Superstar twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella arrive on set and learn, to their surprise, they'll be starring in an infomercial. Unfortunately for the twins, Brie Bella's husband, Daniel Bryan, is calling all the shots, and every product The Bella Twins must hawk relates back to their self-confessed horrendous hygiene."

We were sent the photos below from the series, you can check out more photos on our official Facebook page. You can get more details about the show on their official Facebook page.