Sasha Banks Injured, New MMC Partner For Bobby Lashley

WWE has announced that Sasha Banks is injured.

Banks is being pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge season 2. Bobby Lashley's new partner will be Mickie James.

No word yet on when Banks suffered her injury but her last TV match came on September 3. She teamed with Bayley to defeat Ember Moon and Dana Brooke that night. She also worked live events that weekend from September 7 - 9, where she teamed with Bayley, Natalya and Ember Moon to defeat Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Alicia Fox.

Cathy Kelley made the announcement on Banks in the video below:

Mason Moore contributed to this article.