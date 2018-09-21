WWE NXT Dark Match, Total Divas Visit Fortuneteller (Video), WWE Superstar Building His Own Arcade

- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip from Wednesday's season 8 premiere with Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville visiting fortuneteller Priestess Catherina, who planned to make a voodoo doll of Paige to help heal her neck.

- The dark match before Thursday's WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Dominik Dijakovic defeat Dan Matha. Our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) noted that Matha dominated the match until Dijakovic hit a rolling boot for the pin.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods is building a large arcade in the bottom of his home. He gives a sneak peek at the early work in this new Instagram video: