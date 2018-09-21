The Rock Reveals His New Sneakers (Photos), WWE Announces Return To Paris, MMC Week 1 Recap Video

- Above is a new video recapping week 1 of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge season 2. The first night of the round-robin style tournament saw WWE Champion AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair defeat Jimmy Uso and Naomi while Braun Strowman and Ember Moon defeated Kevin Owens and Natalya.

- WWE has announced that the RAW brand will return to Paris, France in May 2019. Below is the full announcement:

WWE Live returns to France in May 2019 WWE Live adds Paris to its building European Tour lineup for May 2019, a schedule that already includes Marseille, France, as well as Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm, Sweden; and Oslo, Norway. The Superstars of Raw, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and more,* make a triumphant return to Paris' AccorHotels Arena on 14 May. Tickets are available starting Wednesday, 26 September, at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.fr. WWE Live Paris joins the already announced Live Event in Marseille's Arena du Pays d'Aix on 10 May – the first time in six years since WWE has visited Marseille. Also featuring the Superstars of Raw, tickets for WWE Live Marseille are available now at ticketmaster.fr. Don't miss your opportunity to see WWE Live in France this May, and check back here for more European Tour announcements. *Talent referenced and depicted are subject to change.

See Also WWE Star Says The Rock's Daughter Is Training At The WWE Performance Center

- Below is a look at The Rock's new Project Rock sneakers that dropped with his new Under Armour Collection on Thursday. You can use the arrow on the embed to scroll the photos. Also below are two new promo shots for the "All Day Hustle" Collection.

AND NEW.

My record setting signature series @underarmour #ProjectRock1s in new black and white color ways drops TODAY!

My goal is to make the best hard core training shoe on the market for you to chase greatness in.

Stay strong. Train hard.

Enjoy the shoe and chase that greatness #AllDayHustleCollection

#ProjectRock1s