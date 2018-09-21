Sasha Banks On Being Pulled From WWE MMC, Becky Lynch Cuts Promo On Charlotte Flair, WWE Stock

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch cuts a promo on Charlotte Flair and their match at WWE Hell In a Cell in this new WWE Network Pick of the Week video.

- WWE stock was up 0.63% today, closing at $90.10 per share. Today's high was $90.65 and the low was $89.17.

See Also Sasha Banks Is Not Interested In Working With Alexa Bliss Again

- As noted, WWE announced today that Sasha Banks is currently out of action with an unknown injury. She is being replaced in the Mixed Match Challenge by Mickie James, who will team with Bobby Lashley. Banks has not commented on the injury but she did tweet the following on Mickie and Lashley today: