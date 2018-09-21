John Cena Shops In China (Video), WWE Teasing Ronda Rousey Match, Ember Moon At Her High School

- WWE posted this video of John Cena grocery shopping in Yinchuan, China. Cena has been in China training with Jackie Chan for his Project X movie. He is set to return to WWE at Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6, teaming with Bobby Lashley to face Elias and Kevin Owens.

- WWE is teasing a match between Ruby Riott and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, perhaps for the title. They posted the following teaser for Monday's RAW:

Rowdy Riott Ronda Rousey's attempt to defend her title in an Open Challenge backfired when the Raw Women's Champion drew out The Riott Squad, who dragged presumptive challenger Natalya to the top of the stage, surrounded the wounded titleholder, put the boots to The Baddest Woman on the Planet and forced The Bella Twins to run interference. The two trios will meet at WWE Super Show-Down, but lost in all the commotion was the fact that Ruby Riott intended to accept the challenge and make a play for Rousey's title. Will she attempt to do so again? And, with Rousey still reeling from weeks of attacks on her ribs, will The Baddest Woman on the Planet be able to defend her hard-won championship? Find out on Raw, airing live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

- Ember Moon returned to her high school earlier this week to appear as a surprise speaker for Homecoming Week. Below are photos and videos of Ember at Lakeview High School in Garland, Texas:

Happy Homecomming Week Lakeview High School! Your surprise speaker is @WWEEmberMoon - class of 2006! pic.twitter.com/jjClJ3g3hG — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 17, 2018

Great story about @WWEEmberMoon's return to Lakeview Highschool to kick off Homecomming Week! pic.twitter.com/dxf2EF5f53 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) September 20, 2018

One of the coolest mornings in quite a while. Thank you @WWEEmberMoon for hanging out. #WeAreLC pic.twitter.com/a6R1cCiuZU — LCHS Mr. Fleming (@LCHSMrFleming) September 17, 2018