How Jeff Hardy Prepared For First-Ever HIAC (Video), Drake Maverick On AOP Going For Gold, Rusev Day

- WWE posted this video of Jeff Hardy preparing for his first-ever Hell In a Cell match at the recent WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Hardy lost that match to Randy Orton.

See Also Jeff Hardy On Which Legends Inspired His Face-Paint, Current Look Being A Modified Brother Nero

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Aiden English should have turned on Rusev. As of this writing, 52% voted, "No. They were so close to putting the pieces together and becoming SmackDown Tag Team Champions." The rest went with, "Yes. Rusev never truly appreciated him."

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick hypes The Authors of Pain in this new promo. Drake says our eyes don't deceive us - Akam and Rezar are the most dominant force in the entire world and they are clearing a path to the RAW Tag Team Titles.