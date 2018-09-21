WWE Adds New Mick Foley Special, Nikki Cross On 10 Years In Wrestling, Becky Lynch - Sheamus Video

- Sheamus trains with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE Network has added a thirty-minute Q&A special with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The Q&A was filmed after the "20 Years of Hell" special was filmed in Pittsburgh a few months back. The "20 Years of Hell" one-man show is available in the Originals archive as well. Below is the synopsis:

"The WWE Universe joins Hardcore Legend Mick Foley for a fun 'Fan Q and A' from Pittsburgh, site of the Mick Foley: 20 Years of Hell special."

See Also Mick Foley Admits That His Pro Wrestling Career Is 'Overrated'

- WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross is celebrating 10 years in the pro wrestling business this week. We noted before that Bayley is also celebrating her 10th anniversary this week. Cross tweeted the following to mark the milestone today:

Ten years ago yesterday, I made my pro wrestling debut at Glasgow's Kelvin Hall. Wrestling doesn't own me a thing but it gave me the world. Laugh the loudest, cry the hardest, love the most. Be the whirlwind in the room. Be the weird girl nobody wanted to play with. Be you pic.twitter.com/hxmU6CxtWa — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) September 21, 2018