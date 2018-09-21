Goldust Talks Not Being Able To Attend "All In", Says He Will Be At "All In 2"

Goldust underwent double knee surgery this summer and is currently on hiatus from WWE. In the meantime, he became an honorary deputy working with the Sheriff's office in the Austin, Texas area.

Goldust wasn't able to attend "All In" which was the biggest night of his brother Cody's career and he discussed the historic event on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast.

"Man, what an awesome night that was. I mean it was incredible. Me and Cody talked a couple of weeks before it and he wanted me to be there so, so bad and I wanted to be there more than anything. I was told by my office that I couldn't go.

"It sucks. I wanted to be there more than anything. But to actually be on patrol in Williamson County (TX) and watching FITE TV on my phone and then on my iPad, and seeing the reactions and talking back and forth, because we had kind of a lackadaisical night [on patrol]. To watch the build up and the matches and to finally get to that match and see my family there, my sisters, my mom. For him to win and to see the emotion on his face, it was real."

Goldust said the emotion of Cody winning the NWA World Heavyweight Title that their father once held reminded him of another moment which brought together the Rhodes family.

"It reminded me of when Cody and I won the tag team titles because it was a real thing. The storyline was so real with dad and the family against The Shield. It had all the elements you needed to draw a billion dollar house and he laid it out there and he hit a home run with it.

"I can not wait until "All In 2." You can bet your ass I will be at that one."

