Matt Riddle Makes In-Ring Debut At Tonight's NXT Live Event

By Joshua Gagnon | September 21, 2018

Matt Riddle made his NXT in-ring debut at tonight's live event in Sanford, Florida by defeating Fabian Aichner.

Riddle made his NXT debut by appearing in the crowd at last month's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. At tonight's show - much like he did while on the indies - Riddle wrestled barefoot. Riddle's final indie appearance will be for PROGRESS at Wembley Arena in England on September 30 against Mark Haskins.

Below are images from tonight's appearance.




Triple H On Why Matt Riddle Was Signed After Hesitating In The Past

Last month, Triple H held a post-TakeOver media call where he was asked about Riddle being signed after some initial hesitation due to the former UFC fighter's history with marijuana.

"He's a very, very talented guy, the sky is the limit and you know, we'll see what he can do," Triple H said. "It's an interesting thing because I think sometimes people think that we just bring them in and just go with it, it's not that simple. Not everybody makes it, not everything works. There are a lot of factors that go into it, so we'll see. I believe in him and I believe he has a lot of potential and talent, but again just like everybody else as they walk in the door, we'll see."

@gravenbabies and @BrokenZen333 contributed to this article.

