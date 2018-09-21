Matt Riddle Makes In-Ring Debut At Tonight's NXT Live Event

Matt Riddle made his NXT in-ring debut at tonight's live event in Sanford, Florida by defeating Fabian Aichner.

Riddle made his NXT debut by appearing in the crowd at last month's NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. At tonight's show - much like he did while on the indies - Riddle wrestled barefoot. Riddle's final indie appearance will be for PROGRESS at Wembley Arena in England on September 30 against Mark Haskins.

Below are images from tonight's appearance.

Last month, Triple H held a post-TakeOver media call where he was asked about Riddle being signed after some initial hesitation due to the former UFC fighter's history with marijuana.

"He's a very, very talented guy, the sky is the limit and you know, we'll see what he can do," Triple H said. "It's an interesting thing because I think sometimes people think that we just bring them in and just go with it, it's not that simple. Not everybody makes it, not everything works. There are a lot of factors that go into it, so we'll see. I believe in him and I believe he has a lot of potential and talent, but again just like everybody else as they walk in the door, we'll see."

@gravenbabies and @BrokenZen333 contributed to this article.