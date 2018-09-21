Wrestling Inc.

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford (9/21): NXT UK Women's Title Match, Matt Riddle Debuts, More

By Marc Middleton | September 21, 2018
Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Sanford, Florida:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Stacey Ervin Jr.

* Io Shirai and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Kavita Devi

* Matt Riddle debuted to defeat Fabian Aichner

* Vanessa Borne defeated Taynara Conti

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Kona Reeves and Luke Menzies

* Adam Cole defeated Keith Lee

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated Humberto Carillo and Raul Mendoza

* NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Nikki Cross

