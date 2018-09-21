WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford (9/21): NXT UK Women's Title Match, Matt Riddle Debuts, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Sanford, Florida:
* Kassius Ohno defeated Stacey Ervin Jr.
* Io Shirai and Kacy Catanzaro defeated Aliyah and Kavita Devi
* Matt Riddle debuted to defeat Fabian Aichner
* Vanessa Borne defeated Taynara Conti
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Kona Reeves and Luke Menzies
* Adam Cole defeated Keith Lee
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated Humberto Carillo and Raul Mendoza
* NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Nikki Cross