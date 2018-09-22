Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Throw First Pitch (Video), Rusev Threat To Aiden English, Ole Anderson

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Rusev's recent Twitter threat to Aiden English following the turn on Tuesday's SmackDown.

- Four Horseman Ole Anderson turns 76 years old today while Bob Sapp turns 45 and former WWE & WCW star Luther Reigns turns 47. Also, today would have been the 67th birthday of "Pretty Boy" Doug Somers.

- MLB's Baltimore Orioles hosted "BirdlandMania" earlier this week with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appearing at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Below is video of the SmackDown tag team throwing out the ceremonial first pitch: