WWE Live Event Results From Butte (9/21): The Shield Delivers Powerbomb, Authors Of Pain In Six-Man

Thanks to Kelsey Meeks for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Butte, Montana:

* The B Team defeated The Revival

* Mojo Rawley defeated Tyler Breeze

* The Authors of Pain and Jinder Mahal defeated Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno

* Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin by DQ due to interference from Kevin Owens. Bobby Lashley made the save and we got a tag team match

* Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

* Bobby Roode and Chad Gable defeated The Ascension

* Natalya, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon and Bayley defeated Mickie James and The Riott Squad

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Braun Strowman by DQ due to interference from RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made the save and the show ended with The Shield putting Ziggler through a table with a triple powerbomb