Becky Lynch Tops WWE Power Rankings, Scott Hall On WWE Network Show, WWE Stars Meet Kids At RAW

By Marc Middleton | September 22, 2018

- Above is video of Stephanie McMahon, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Titus O'Neil and others meeting with pediatric cancer survivors backstage at RAW.

- WWE Network will air a marathon of WWE Photo Shoot episodes on Monday leading up to RAW. A new Photo Shoot episode with WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall will air after RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"Hey yo! WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall gives never-before-heard stories with never-before-seen footage on an episode that's oozing machismo!"

- WWE tweeted this graphic with this week's top 5 Power Rankings. The list looks like this: SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch at #1, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at #2, Randy Orton at #3, RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre at #4 and WWE Champion AJ Styles at #5.


