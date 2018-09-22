WWE MMC Team Names Revealed (Video), Big Speaking Event For Candice Michelle Today, WWE Hidden Gems

- Voting is now open on Facebook Watch to name the new Mixed Match Challenge team of Mickie James and Bobby Lashley. Above is new video of Cathy Kelley looking at the other 9 team names - Fenomenal Flair (WWE Champion AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair), Monster Eclipse (Braun Strowman, Ember Moon), Team B&B (Finn Balor, Bayley), Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso, Naomi), MahAlicia (Jinder Mahal, Alicia Fox), Team Pawz (Kevin Owens, Natalya), Fabulous Truth (R-Truth, Carmella), Ravishing Rusev Day (Rusev, Lana), Team Awe-Ska (The Miz, Asuka). The WWE Custom Tees website has released several t-shirts for each team.

- As noted, WWE Network added a new Hidden Gem this week, featuring Rey Mysterio defending the WCW Cruiserweight Title against Super Calo on the September 23, 1996 WCW Nitro episode. Below are the other Hidden Gem additions for this week:

Demolishing the Competition

WWE Hall of Famers unite when Tito Santana teams with the legendary Mil Mascaras to take on the tough tandem of Demolition. (8/28/87) The Pride of Puerto Rico

The beloved Pedro Morales defends his WWE World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan as their rivalry reaches a fever pitch. (3/15/71) The Fighting Fifties

Mexican legend Rito Romero battles Danny Savich in a 2-out-of-3 falls contest from the famed Sportatorium in Dallas, TX. (8/26/52)

- Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle will be a speaker at the TEDx event in Youngstown, Ohio later today at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. Her talk with stream live shortly after 2pm ET on TEDXYoungstown.com.

The TEDx profile for Michelle reads like this: "Candice Michelle began her life with an unprecedented birth! Overcoming the odds she grew up in Milwaukee, WI where she was a true Cheesehead and Green Bay Packers fan. At 18 years old she followed her heart to Hollywood to pursue dreams of Modeling/Acting. She went on to become the first ever Diva search contestant to win the WWE Woman's Championship! From there she landed a dream cover and posed for Playboy. She is also known for her infamous GoDaddy.com Super Bowl commercials. After a career ending injury she went on to become the mother to 3 beautiful daughters. Her family is her greatest claim to fame and being married for half of her life! While it takes a village to raise a child it took her children to resurrect her Champion! She has a gift of creating Champions, living her truth, and training her ass off. She is The Champ Candice Michelle!"

Candice remains active on social media these days. Below are recent clips of her preparing for today's speech, including a shot of her lacing up her wrestling boots and holding the women's title: