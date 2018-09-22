Matt Riddle Speaks After WWE NXT Debut (Video), The Rock - All Day Hustle Promo, Natalya On Her Dad

- The Rock noted on Instagram that his "All Day Hustle" Under Armour Collection that dropped on Thursday was a big success and UA's #1 seller. Above is a new promo for the collection for men and women.

- Natalya discusses the return of Total Divas in her latest column for The Edmonton Sun, now online at this link. She wrote the following on spending time with her dad, WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, for this season. Neidhart passed away at the age of 63 in mid-August.

The most special part for me this past season of Total Divas was just how much time I got to spend with my dad. My dad loved being a part of Total Divas and sharing that special connection that we shared in having the same careers in WWE. Like Brie with her daughter, Birdie, I think my dad really taught me to live life in the moment more. It's hard to know what's going to happen when you're filming a reality show, but if you just let life unfold, that's when the best stories evolve.

- As noted, Matt Riddle made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at last night's live event in Sanford, Florida. He defeated Fabian Aichner. We have photos and videos from the match along with WWE's announcement and Twitter comments from Riddle at this link. Below is more official video from the match along with comments from the former UFC fighter and former EVOLVE Champion.

"I just made my debut at NXT, just got my first win, feel pretty good. It's been a long time coming and it feels nice to finally be in NXT, and not only be here and perform but win," Riddle said. "You never know when you work at a new place, especially a place with such prestige as NXT, but then you come through the curtains, even before I came through the curtains, [the 'Bro!' chants]. What's next for me? Well, I got one win and I'm here, and if I keep winning and proving myself I'll be undeniable and I'll get exactly what I want."