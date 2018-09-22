Becky Lynch Talks Being Compared To "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, If She's A Heel Now

Becky Lynch spoke with the Las Cruces Sun News about Jim Ross' comparison to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, if she's a heel now, and WWE Evolution. Here are some of the highlights:

Her feud with Charlotte and if she's a heel now:

"Whatever I am doing right now, I am loving it. Whatever this is, I love it. Just in general, people around the world … you try and be the nice person, always. Everybody. And I think this is so relatable. For the most part, people are generally good and want to do the right thing. And sometimes, it just backfires on you. My dad used to always tell me no good deed goes unpunished. And I think that's what you're seeing with Becky right now, that she's always done the right thing and it hasn't gotten her where she wants it.

"And now she's had enough and she's saying 'I don't care who's in my way.' I left home at 16, traveled the world and slept on people's couches. I came with a goal and I haven't gotten that because I have been too focused on doing the right thing always when other people aren't. That's what we're seeing and she's had enough … she's not letting them be an obstacle anymore."

Jim Ross comparing Becky Lynch to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin:

"That means the world. You can't get a better comparison than being compared to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. He's one of the greatest. He's so smart in how he did things, his reactions and how we would sell things. Just his charisma and how we would talk. It was impossible to not want to cheer that guy because he was doing what we all wanted to do. None of us want to take crap from anybody and I think that's the same thing Becky Lynch is doing right now too. That's the highest honor you could possibly be given."

See Also Becky Lynch Reveals Which WWE Legends Inspired Her

WWE Evolution:

"As soon as it was announced, I said I am going to walk in there as a champion, I am going to the main event show and I am going to walk out as champion. The goal is to be the main event of Evolution, have everybody talk about it and have it be the best pay-per-view of all time, and of course, the best main event of all time because Becky Lynch is going to be in it and she's going to bringing a whole of straight fire."

Lynch also discussed working her way towards WWE. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.