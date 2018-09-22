Bullet Club Recruiting At NXT Show?, Sasha Banks - Bayley Hot Sauce Challenge, ESPN - WWE Rankings

- Above, Bayley (coached by Xavier Woods) took on Sasha Banks (coached by Cesaro) in the video game, Legend of Solgard. The loser would have to drink a hot sauce (Solgard Scorcher). Even though Bayley lost, everybody would end up trying the hot sauce and not feel so good afterwards.

- ESPN posted its post-Hell in a Cell WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number ten: Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre / Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins / Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, and at number one, Roman Reigns.

- As noted, Tama Tonga and Tonga Lao have said it's recruiting season for the Bullet Club: Firing Squad. They've previously hinted at wanting Neville to join and adding women to the the group. Their latest search landed them at last night's NXT live event in Sanford, Florida. Just a note: video below is NSFW.