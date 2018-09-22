Title Match Announced For This Week's WWE RAW

WWE announced Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will defend the Raw Tag Team Titles against The Revival on this week's show from Denver, Colorado.

Earlier this month, Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson were scheduled to face The B-Team for the titles, but were taken out backstage by Ziggler and McIntyre. Since The Revival couldn't be in the match, Ziggler and McIntyre would challenge for and win the titles.

Below is WWE's full preview of the upcoming match:

"After earning a Raw Tag Title opportunity several weeks ago, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are ready to collect on what's owed them. Whether they will be able to topple the tough-as-nails tandem currently standing atop of the mountain remains to be seen. When all is said and done, will there be a championship revival for former NXT Tag Team titleholders Dawson & Wilder, or just another reckoning by Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre?"