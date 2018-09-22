Sean Waltman On Why Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Was The Best Part Of WWE Hell In A Cell

Hell in a Cell consisted of many highlights including the two matches that spawned the name of the pay-per-view. But it was the SmackDown Women's Title match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair which really stood out to X-Pac.

Their feud and match was instigated by a Lynch heel turn at SummerSlam, and X-Pac said the build-up to the match is what had people invested so heavily in it.

"My favorite part of the show," X-Pac said of the match on his podcast. "Nothing even came close. When Becky won it was the biggest pop of the night. It was the longest pop of the night. The match had sustained heat from beginning to end. It wasn't like you could hear pin drops at different points in the match. People were in to it, they were invested in it."

Lynch solidified herself as a full-fledged heel after the match when she refused to shake Charlotte's outstretched hand. This Becky Lynch is the best Becky Lynch, according to X-Pac, and he says turning her face again would be a mistake.

"It was really cool after Becky won and her celebration in there and just the interaction between her and Charlotte at the end was great too. And boy did anyone see this sh-t coming with Becky a few months ago?... Start booking her like a face though it will screw it up so they just need to keep doing what they are doing with her... The sh-t that sticks out to me at Hell in a Cell is all having to do with the ladies this time. You know? Not that there wasn't great stuff on the show but the real standout stuff was the ladies. For me personally."

Waltman and everyone else will get to see these two go at it again in the near future as Becky Lynch will put her title on the line in a rematch with Charlotte Flair at WWE Super Show-Down.

