Cody Rhodes Talks Becoming A Free Agent, "All In" Stars Sustain Injuries, Upcoming ROH Events

- Above is NWA's latest "Ten Pounds of Gold" video featuring a look at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody and his upcoming challenger, Willie Mack. The champion noted that January 1, 2019 will be a "tricky day" for him because he's going to be a free agent.

"Whether I stay with Ring of Honor, whether I go to WWE, or whether I commit to New Japan Pro Wrestling full-time," Cody said. "Or whether I just become the NWA Worlds Champion, traveling the globe, carrying the 'ten pounds of gold,' taking Jack Brisco photos everywhere, I can't map it out. It's tough and I think the only thing I know how to do in this case - is what I did last year, is what I'm going to do this year - and that's go with my gut."

- ROH announced its return to Atlanta, Georgia (Center Stage) on January 12 for a TV taping and Concord, North Carolina (Cabarrus Arena) on January 13 for an HonorClub stream. Tickets for both shows go on sale Wednesday, October 3 at 10am ET for HonorClub members and Friday, October 5 at 10am ET for the general public.

- Last night, "All In" stars Joey Janela and Jordynne Grace both were banged up during their respective matches. Grace worked a NOVA Pro Wrestling event where she sustained an ankle injury during her match, but noted on Twitter, "I thought it was way worse than what it turned out to be." Grace said she will need to rest up for the next few days on crutches.

For Janela, it looks to be a more unfortunate injury as seen in the video below during his match at a Game Changer Wrestling event. Janela jumped from the top rope and had a tough landing on the floor, immediately grabbing for his knee. Although he finished the match, afterwards he got on the mic and said he "knew" this injury was bad, according to PWInsider. He continued that this injury would unfortunately derail his recent momentum. Janela went to the hospital after the show to get checked out, no word yet on the severity.

Caught the moment where @JANELABABY messed his knee up earlier tonight. Get well soon, bad boy. @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/AYY3FnBNJ3 — jabroni jobberson (@badbadbrain) September 22, 2018

Not looking good ?? sorry to all the fans tonight in Asbury Park. Just got to the emergency room, le''s hope for the best... if not then I'll come back better than ever! https://t.co/Y37niQ6pwJ — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 22, 2018

I have a huge month in October. Resting for a solid six days and hoping for the best.

This wasn't nearly as bad as it could have been. I just won't be jumping from high places for a while.

Also, I'm very bad at using crutches. pic.twitter.com/QWm6PdxT7Z — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 22, 2018