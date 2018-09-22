Kurt Angle Talks About His Worst WWE Match, Brock Lesnar's Botched Shooting Star Press, 205 Live

Kurt Angle did a Facebook Q&A with his fans yesterday, here are some of the highlights:

What is your worst match?

"I never had a bad match...LOL. The one that I remember was the Lumberjack Match with Eddie Guerrero [on an episode of SmackDown]. Eddie wasn't feeling well that night. The match dragged on and on. Eddie kept telling me something was wrong. He kept telling me to put him in a hold so he could get his mind and body straight. It was not the Eddie that we all knew, 'the greatest of all-time.' He was physically and emotionally exhausted that night. It was a failure on my part because I kept pushing him to go harder, I should have listened to him. Eddie was more to me than a fellow wrestler, he was my brother. It was a bad night for him. And a bad night for me."

Was anything said between you and Brock Lesnar after his botched Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19?

"Well, it was my idea to do the shooting star...Brock misjudged the flip and landed on his head. It was a scary moment. But nothing was said between us about it. The match spoke for itself regardless of the failed flip. If anything, it became one of the most popular WrestleMania moments."

See Also Ken Shamrock Says He's Been Trying To Plant Seed For A Match With Kurt Angle

Do you think Superstars from 205 Live should integrate into Raw and SmackDown more?

"Yes. I think we should highlight each one for a month. So, every month have a different 205 [Live] Superstar wrestle the top heavyweights on Raw and SmackDown. See which one the fans really get behind and push that wrestler into Superstar mode. Then you have the next Rey Mysterio. It's worth a shot, you never know. Just an idea."