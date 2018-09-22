WWE Looks At SmackDown Making Stars, CSR On Undertaker Vs. Shawn Michaels, Biggest Tag Team Breakups

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the biggest tag team breakups. The group included: Eddie Guerrero turning on Rey Mysterio, Aiden English attacking Rusev, and Kevin Owens ending his friendship with Chris Jericho.

- WWE wrote up a feature article on "5 Superstars that were made on SmackDown." The five names picked were: Matt Hardy, Edge, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero.

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, and Juice Springsteen. This week's playlist included: Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels with Kane and Shawn Michaels, WWE having too many WWE Network specials, and Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2.