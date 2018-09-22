Undertaker Vs. Shawn Michaels Full Match, Luke Harper Runs Into Former ROH Champion, WWE Network

- Above is The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXVI in a "Streak vs. Career" No DQ Match. Michaels would give Undertaker one last slap before taking a final tombstone to end the match. As noted, Michaels will be in Triple H's corner at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 when "The Game" goes up against Taker who will have Kane in his corner. It's been reported Michaels will come out of retirement at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 to team up with Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - WWE Photo Shoot with WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall (following Raw)

* Wednesday - 205 Live (7pm ET), NXT (8pm ET), and WWE Mae Young Classic (9pm ET)

* Thursday - Mixed Match Challenge (9:50pm ET - originally airs on Facebook Watch on Tuesday at 9:50pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (8pm ET)

- Luke Harper ran into former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle while the two were in Chicago. Harper noted that he was involved with Castle's first pro wrestling match in front of 50 people in Canada. Both wrestlers are originally from Rochester, New York. Castle also tweeted out the same photo with the caption "power couple."