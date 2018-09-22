Paige And Carmella Comment On Negativity Towards "Diva" Moniker

Earlier today, Paige and Carmella commented on Twitter about an opinion piece, "How the Divas are damaging the Evolution," which looked at the in-ring abilities of Superstars from the "Divas Era" (and previous eras) not matching up to today's WWE Superstars. The article focused on WWE Evolution as the card continues to fill out with matches involving current and past Superstars.

Carmella disagreed with the piece and tweeted out that "Everyone is deserving. Enough of the negativity around the 'diva' moniker."

This is an embarrassing article. Every single woman from the past and current roster have made women's wrestling what it is. EVERYONE is deserving. Enough of the negativity around the "diva" moniker. https://t.co/JAqI9OIVBa — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 22, 2018

This isn't the first time Carmella has commented about the term, diva, previously saying around SummerSlam weekend that she's proud to be one.

"It's more that these women paved the way for us. If it wasn't for the Divas, we wouldn't be where we're at right now," Carmella said. "There are obviously a lot of negative connotations that go along with being a Diva, but to me, being a Diva is someone who takes care of herself, that looks fabulous, is always on point with her fashion, and doesn't care what anybody thinks."

Paige also commented with a similar sentiment that without the women wrestlers who came before them, the division wouldn't be where it's at today. "Without the Divas, there wouldn't be Superstars. Thanks to all the ladies that paved the way before us," Paige wrote.

You do realize both these ladies were the OG ladies to help kickstart the #givedivasachance trend? I know because i was part of it. They deserve to be apart of everything and more, they are the one of the leaders of the movement. Sometimes matches all wont be "crisp" https://t.co/HZOkBj93If — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 22, 2018