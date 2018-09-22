Women's Match Announced For WWE RAW, Lio Rush Helps To Noam Dar's Fans, Two Faced Talk HIAC - NXT

- The hosts of Two Faced Wrestling Talk take a ride on the Road To Destruction, re-living the brutal showdown between Tetsuya Naito and Minoru Suzuki. Just as brutal as the in-ring action was the action outside the ring, where Kenny Omega had some harsh words about Hiroshi Tanahashi. Do Paul and Kelsi agree with the Champ's assessment of "The Ace"? On this week's episode of NXT, it was champion versus champion, but did the match live up to its historic billing? Also, the hosts give their review of Hell in A Cell. Want to interact and become part of the show? You can submit your questions, vote in polls, and give your opinions plus more by following @twofacedpod on Twitter.

- WWE announced Brie Bella will face Ruby Riott on this week's episode of Raw. At the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6, it will be The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs. The Riott Squad.

- In the video below, Lio Rush had a message for the fans of Noam Dar. He told them they are going down the wrong path with Dar and Rush here to save them. The two will meet on this week's episode of 205 Live.