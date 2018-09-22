ROH Episode 365 Recap: Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes Vs. So Cal Uncensored, WOH World Title

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal makes his entrance for in in-ring promo.

Lethal talks about his favorite ROH matches against Roderick Strong, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. Lethal talks about his Iron Man Match against Jonathan Gresham being his favorite match ever. Lethal says Gresham earned not only his respect, but a friend as well. Lethal says he is issuing a Lethal challenge to any locker-room.

Will Osprey appears on the iron. Osprey accepts Jay Lethal's challenge for Death Before Dishonor in Las Vegas. Lethal says you've got it. Lethal holds up his title.

Tasha Steelz and ROH Women Of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai make their entrances. Brandi Rhodes has joined the commentary team.

Sumie Sakai vs. Tasha Steelz

Sakai connects with a forearm to Steelz. Sakai dropkicks Steelz. Sakai eventually hits a neck-breaker on Steelz. Sakai pins Steelz for a two count. Sakai goes to the top rope. Sakai hits a Missile Dropklick on Steelz. Steelz fights out of a Smashmouse attempt by Sakai. Steelz hits a springboard bulldog on Sakai. Steelz pins Sakai for a two count. Steelz attempts to lock in a butterfly, Sakai fight out of it. Sakai hits her Smashmouse finisher on Steelz. Sakai pins Steelz for the win.

Winner: Sumie Sakai

Ian Riccaboni interviews Sumie Sakai in the ring after the match. Riccaboni announces that the Women Of Honor Championship will now be known as the Women Of Honor World Championship. Riccaboni asks if Sakai has anything to say. Sakai says this is her home. Sakai says there is one person she wants to face, Tenille Dashwood. Tenille Dashwood makes her entrance. Dashwood says that it sounds like a challenge. Dashwood accepts the challenge for Death Before Dishonor in Las Vegas. Dashwood talks about respecting Sakai. Dashwood says that just because she respects Sakai, doesn't mean she won't take the title from around her waist.

Ian Riccaboni interviews Jonathan Gresham in the ring. Riccaboni asks what is next for Gresham. Gresham says that's a great question, he heard Jay Lethal challenge the world earlier. Bully Ray comes to the ring. Ray gets in Riccaboni's face. Ray says Colt's not here is he, why don't you say all of those things you says on commentary about me to my face. Ray tells Riccaboni to get out of the ring. Jonathan Gresham stands up to Bully Ray, claiming he interrupted his interview. Ray suggests that he interview Gresham now. Ray says that he doesn't know if they have ever been properly introduced. Ray questions if Gresham knows who he is. Ray says of course he knows who he is, he's Bully Ray, he's the guy that single-handedly sold out Madison Square Garden for this company. Ray says that this kind of reminds him of a Piper's Pit segment where Piper was interviewing Frankie Williams, and Williams was the jobber. Ray laughs. Ray says that he's not saying that to be disrespectful, he's saying it because its true. Gresham wants the microphone. Ray says that if Gresham wants the microphone, he should take it out of his hand. Gresham takes the microphone, and says thank you Bubba. Gresham talks about how Ray is always looking for a fight. Gresham says that he knows he wouldn't be able to fight Ray, so he wants to challenge him to a wrestling match, because he knows he could win. Gresham says that Devon carried him through matches for twenty years. Gresham wants Ray to shake his hand if he can beat him in his bingo hall. Ray calls for a referee. Todd Sinclair comes to the ring.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bully Ray

Bully Ray immediately kicks Jonathan Gresham below the belt.

Winner Via Disqualification: Jonathan Gresham

Bully Ray pushes Sinclair to the mat after the match. Bully Ray says that he guesses Gresham is the better wrestler. Ray strikes Gresham with his chain several times. Ray says there's your better wrestler. Flip Gordon runs down to the ring. Gordon strikes Ray several times. Ray connects with a boot to Gordon. Jay Lethal runs down to the ring. Lethal strikes Ray several times. Silas Young comes to the ring. Young hits Misery on Lethal. Young pushes Ray before making his exit.

Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham are shown backstage. Lethal makes a tag team challenge for Silas Young and Bully Ray for next week.

A video package is shown hyping the feud between Chris Sabina and ROH Television Champion Punishment Martinez.

SoCal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky make their entrance. Chris Sabin has joined the commentary team. ROH Television Champion Punishment Martinez & ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrances.

Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

The fight quickly spills to ringside. Sky connects wining knee strike to Jay in the ring. Kazarian hits a hurricanrana at ringside on Martinez. Martinez eventually argues with the referee. Jay inadvertently strikes the referee in the back with a steel chair. Kazarian strikes Jay. Martinez throws a chair at Kazarian. Martinez hits a spin-kick on Daniels. Jay throws a chair at Sky. Mark drops an elbow off the apron on Kazarian. Chirs Sabin comes down to the ring. Sabin strikes Martinez with a shoe and brawls with him up the entrance way. Kazarian sends Mark into a kick from Daniels. Daniels and Kazarian hit their Best Meltzer Ever combination on Mark. Kazarian covers Mark for the three count.

Winners: SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.