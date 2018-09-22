New RAW Match Revealed, WWE Stars At Fashion Show (Photos), Matt Hardy - "Woken Word Of The Week"

- Above, Matt Hardy said "decoct" was his "Woken Word of the Week," which means to "extract the essence from (something) by heating or boiling it." As noted, last week Hardy said he fulfilled his final advertised WWE in-ring appearance and that it was "time to go home." Hardy told fans it would be the last time they would see "Woken" Matt Hardy in a WWE ring.

- WWE announced Bobby Lashley will face Elias on this week's episode of Raw. The two had a match last week, but it ended in a DQ after Lashley's manager, Lio Rush, kicked Elias in the face while evading both him and Kevin Owens. Here is this week's updated Raw card:

* Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championship)

* Brie Bella vs. Ruby Riott

* Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush)

- As seen in the photos below, Nia Jax, Goldust, The Usos, The New Day, Sheamus, and Dasha Fuentes made an appearance at the David Alan Fashion Show. The event took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to help the fight against pediatric cancer and support the Warrior Foundation.