Charlotte Talks Why She Prefers To Face Becky Lynch At WWE Evolution (Video)

Charlotte and Becky Lynch have had quite the heated rivalry going back to around SummerSlam when Charlotte gained late entry into the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match between then-champion Carmella and Lynch. Charlotte won the title at the PPV, which caused Lynch to attack her former best friend after being clearly frustrated with the situation.

After weeks of blindside attacks by Lynch, the two met against this month's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV where Lynch won the title for a second time. Charlotte will be due a rematch at some point in the near future and that may potentially come at WWE Evolution on October 28.

Earlier this week, Charlotte spoke with Alex McCarthy of Give Me Sport about why she would prefer to get another crack at the title at Evolution over a possible dream match against a past WWE Superstar.

"It's not that I don't dream about wrestling Trish [Stratus] or Lita, but with the current storyline with Becky Lynch and I being so heated, it means more." Charlotte said. "It's not like, oh there's just this match that's gonna be thrown out on the card because it would be exciting. What makes it exciting is the storyline behind it and you see these two best friends competing for the top place, and then, Becky evolving. So, it's not that I wouldn't want to, but it's all about the story."

Matches already made official for Evolution include: Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus, and Lita vs. Mickie James. Also featured on the card will be the Mae Young Classic Finals and the Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK Women's Championships will be defended.