Kaitlyn Makes Her Network Pick Of The Week, Erick Rowan Finds A New Mallet (Photo), WWE Shop Sale

- Above, Kaitlyn made her WWE Network Pick of the Week, which was her return to the Mae Young Classic. Kaitlyn defeated Kavita Devi in the first round of the tournament.

- Erick Rowan tried out a new mallet after checking out the band, Gloryhammer, at the Concord Music Hall in Chicago. In the photo below you'll also notice the arm brace he's wearing after undergoing surgery last month to fix a biceps tear. Typical recovery time for a biceps tear is 4-6 months.