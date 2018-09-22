Wrestling Inc.

Kaitlyn Makes Her Network Pick Of The Week, Erick Rowan Finds A New Mallet (Photo), WWE Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | September 22, 2018

- Above, Kaitlyn made her WWE Network Pick of the Week, which was her return to the Mae Young Classic. Kaitlyn defeated Kavita Devi in the first round of the tournament.

- WWE Shop's weekend sale is 20% off orders. To receive the discount, just use the code FALL and by clicking here. The sale ends September 23 at 11:59pm PT.

Kaitlyn On If She Thinks AJ Lee Would Return To WWE, If She Left WWE Prematurely
See Also
Kaitlyn On If She Thinks AJ Lee Would Return To WWE, If She Left WWE Prematurely

- Erick Rowan tried out a new mallet after checking out the band, Gloryhammer, at the Concord Music Hall in Chicago. In the photo below you'll also notice the arm brace he's wearing after undergoing surgery last month to fix a biceps tear. Typical recovery time for a biceps tear is 4-6 months.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top