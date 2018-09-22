WWE Main Event Recap: Mojo Rawley In Action, Zack Ryder Vs. Mike Kanellis



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Zack Ryder and Mike Kanellis make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Zack Ryder vs. Mike Kanellis

Kanellis kicks Ryder. Kanellis sends Ryder into the middle turnbuckle. Kanellis kicks Ryder several timers in the corner. Kanellis eventually sends Ryder, shoulder first, into the turnbuckle post. Kanellis hits a Falcon Arrow on Ryder. Kanellis pins Ryder for a two count. Kanellis teases hitting a Broski Boot on Ryder, Ryder moves out of the way. Ryder hits the Rough Ryder on Kanellis. Ryder pins Kanellis for the win.

Winner: Zack Ryder

A recap of The Undertaker's in-ring promo from RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring the brawl between Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews make their entrances.

Apollo Crews vs. Mojo Rawley

They lock up. Rawley locks in a headlock, Crews sends him to the ropes. Rawley hits a shoulder block on Crews. Crews eventually clotheslines Rawley. Crews hits a Standing Shooting Star Press on Crews. Crews pins Rawley for a two count. Cres connects with an elbow to Rawley. Crews goes for a cross-body, Rawley catches him. Rawley slams Crews to the mat. Rawley pins Crews for a two count. Crews hits an Insiguri on Rawley. Crews goes to the top rope. Crews hits a Frog Splash on Rawley.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin.