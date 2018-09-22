Wrestling Inc.

Paige Announces Contract Signing For SmackDown, Sasha Banks And Bayley WWE 2K19 Entrances, The Miz

By Joshua Gagnon | September 22, 2018

- In the videos above and below are Sasha Banks and Bayley's entrances in WWE 2K19.

- The Miz will be at the Cricket Wireless store located at 5066 S Wadsworth Way Unit 129, Littleton, Colorado from 11am to 1pm on September 25. He will be signing autographs and taking photos, which are first-come, first-served.

Paige Defends Sasha Banks And Details Career-Ending Neck Injury, Scary Warning From WWE Doctor
- SmackDown General Manager Paige announced there will be a contract signing between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe on this week's show. The two will meet for the title at WWE Super Show-Down in a No DQ/Count-Out Match on October 6. Below is video of her announcement.


