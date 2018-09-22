Bullet Club Match Announced For Chris Jericho Cruise, NJPW Destruction In Kobe, Brandi Rhodes

- Above is episode seven of "Shot of Brandi" with Brandi Rhodes cooking up some Penne Alla Drunk Sauce.

- NJPW Destruction in Kobe will take place early tomorrow at 3am ET on NJPW World, below is the full card:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada (Rights to Tokyo Dome Title Opportunity)

* KUSHIDA vs. BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Title Tournament Semi-Final Match)

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare vs. Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI, and Will Ospreay

* Chuckie T and Beretta vs. Killer Elite Squad

* Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ayato Yoshida vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Roppongi 3K vs. Shota Umino and Ren Narita

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

- Chris Jericho announced the Bullet Club (Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Adam Page, and Marty Scurll) will face Team Impact (Sami Callihan, Johnny Impact, Brian Cage, and LAX) in a Ten Man Elimination War Match on his cruise in October. Rhodes didn't waste any time taunting the side by calling them "Johnny Mundo's Team."