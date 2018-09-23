The Briscoes Talk Surpassing Tag Team Milestone, Having Natural Chemistry Together

Jay and Mark Briscoe spoke with Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section on their chemistry and their latest milestone as a team. Here are some of the highlights:

Being the ROH World Tag Team Champions in combined reigns for over 1,000 days:

Jay Briscoe: "As a matter of fact, we weren't even aware we were approaching this milestone. We're not worried about how long we have had them, we just know for damn sure we're going to keep them. But, now that it has been brought to our attention, let's go drink some beer to celebrate."

Brother working together as a team:

Mark Briscoe: "Doing fancy moves is cool. But beating the s--- out of people with my brother is cooler. ... It's in our blood. We have multiple pro athletes in our family. When you combine those genes with our love for pro wrestling we knew there was nothing stopping us."

Their chemistry as a tag team:

Jay Briscoe: "We have a natural chemistry that has only gotten stronger over our careers. We feel we bring a level of aggression and cohesiveness that's unmatched. When the titles are on the line, who the hell is going to beat us?"

