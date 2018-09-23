NJPW Destruction In Kobe Results: Okada Vs. Tanahashi, CHAOS Fractures, Jr. Heavyweight Title Tourny

NJPW Destruction in Kobe took place earlier today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Kazuchika Okada in the main event to retain his rights for a title shot at the Tokyo Dome in January. In the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Tournament, KUSHIDA defeated BUSHI. KUSHIDA will now wait to see who wins between Marty Scurll and Will Ospreay, which will take place at Fighting Spirit Unleashed on September 30. The finals will go down at King of Pro-Wrestling on October 8.

After the main event, Jay White ran to the ring, took out Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, and then went after Okada, obviously making his exit from CHAOS. Although still friends at the time, Okada had recently split from his manager, Gedo, but Gedo ended up turning on Okada by hitting him in the back with a chair. Gedo then gave White the briefcase and said he'll get a shot at Tanahashi next.

Below are the full results:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada (Rights to Tokyo Dome Title Opportunity)

* KUSHIDA defeated BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Title Tournament Semi-Final Match)

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA defeated Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Taka Michinoku

* Jay White, YOSHI-HASHI, and Will Ospreay defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare

* Chuckie T and Beretta defeated Killer Elite Squad

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ayato Yoshida

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Roppongi 3K defeated Shota Umino and Ren Narita

* Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura went to a draw

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed will next in Long Beach, California on September 30. Below is the card so far:

* Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody (IWGP US Championship)

* Young Bucks (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semis)