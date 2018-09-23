Bella Twins Comment On The Women's Division Evolving, Undertaker Graphic Novel, Curt Hawkins Doc

- Above is a short documentary on Curt Hawkins' journey to losing 200+ matches in a row, which is a WWE record. Hawkins noted once fans tweeted that he had 100 straight losses, he thought that might be something to work with. Hawkins continued that while he is trying to win, it's just not happening, but did finish with this line: "I think I'm destined for something, ya know? When I get the win, it's going to be a big one."

- Boom Studios gave a first look at the upcoming graphic novel, WWE: Undertaker. It will hit comic book store shelves on October 31.

- As noted, yesterday Paige and Carmella commented on an opinion article ("How the Divas are damaging the Evolution") by giving support to those who came before today's WWE Superstars. The article specifically called out the Bella Twins, who later gave a response by defining what "evolution" means. The Bellas will team up with Ronda Rousey to face the Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6. Brie Bella is scheduled to take on Ruby Riott on this week's Raw.

ev·o·lu·tion The gradual development of something, especially from a simple to a more complex form. Development, advancement, growth, rise, progress, expansion, unfolding, transformation, adaptation, modification, revision. Women honoring empowering & uniting other women at WWE. — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 22, 2018

This is an embarrassing article. Every single woman from the past and current roster have made women's wrestling what it is. EVERYONE is deserving. Enough of the negativity around the "diva" moniker. https://t.co/JAqI9OIVBa — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) September 22, 2018