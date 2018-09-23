Wrestling Inc.

Bella Twins Comment On The Women's Division Evolving, Undertaker Graphic Novel, Curt Hawkins Doc

By Joshua Gagnon | September 23, 2018

- Above is a short documentary on Curt Hawkins' journey to losing 200+ matches in a row, which is a WWE record. Hawkins noted once fans tweeted that he had 100 straight losses, he thought that might be something to work with. Hawkins continued that while he is trying to win, it's just not happening, but did finish with this line: "I think I'm destined for something, ya know? When I get the win, it's going to be a big one."

- Boom Studios gave a first look at the upcoming graphic novel, WWE: Undertaker. It will hit comic book store shelves on October 31.

Paige And Carmella Comment On Negativity Towards
See Also
Paige And Carmella Comment On Negativity Towards "Diva" Moniker

- As noted, yesterday Paige and Carmella commented on an opinion article ("How the Divas are damaging the Evolution") by giving support to those who came before today's WWE Superstars. The article specifically called out the Bella Twins, who later gave a response by defining what "evolution" means. The Bellas will team up with Ronda Rousey to face the Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6. Brie Bella is scheduled to take on Ruby Riott on this week's Raw.




Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top