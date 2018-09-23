Carmella Changes Up Hair Color, Mick Foley On Vince McMahon, Rusev Calls Aiden English A "Traitor"

- Above is a clip from Mick Foley: 20 Years of Hell show where Foley talked about dropping 80 pounds and how Vince McMahon helped him with that.

"When I talked to [Vince] on the phone I said, 'No one has every verified this, but I believe I'm rarely on the show because it's difficult to watch me get around,'" Foley said. "We're supposed to take people's minds off their problems, not remind them of the problems we have. And I said, 'I lost 25 pounds with the goal of losing 80 by Christmas' and once I heard his voice say on that phone, 'I'm gonna hold you to that,' I knew I could do it."

- On this week's episode of SmackDown, Aiden English turned on Rusev by attacking him after his loss to WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. At last night's WWE live event in Tucson, Rusev sent a short message to English.

"Same old Rusev Day! No traitors! I'll see you later, Aiden."

- Seen at last night's WWE live event, Carmella changed up her hair color by going from blonde to what looks like dark purple or reddish/brown. Carmella is teaming up with R-Truth in this year's Mixed Match Challenge and will take on Asuka and Miz this Tuesday.

carmella has brown hair ! pic.twitter.com/RXahpflj7z — CW (@carmellsworth1) September 23, 2018