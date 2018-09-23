MLW Star Jason Cade spoke with Wrestling Epicenter on his favorite wrestler, training under Norman Smiley, "All In," and more. You can check out the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

Things he learned from his trainer Norman Smiley:

"Norman would always tell us, 'A match is not only about yourself. It is two guys working together to make a match good.' It is about everybody! It is about making both guys, the ref, and whoever is involved in the show ... It is about making everybody look good! Norman has forgotten more than any of us will probably will ever know. He knows how to get out of any hold, anything. He's one of the smartest guys I've ever gotten to sit down and talk with and be in a ring with."

Favorite wrestler of all-time:

"Shawn Michaels, to me, is the greatest wrestler of all time. I don't even know what I would do if I met Shawn Michaels right now."



Success of "All In":

"I think it was great. We need stuff like that because it shows you can do it yourself. It should motivate everyone that wasn't a part of it, and even those that were a part of it ... Everyone on the independents should feel a sense of pride in the success of 'All In' because it was not just a success for Cody [Rhodes] and the [Young] Bucks, it was a success for all of us."

Future goals in wrestling:

"That's easy. I want to be not only MLW Middleweight Champion, I want to be MLW Heavyweight Champion! I want to hold every championship for every company that I work for. Because, that's what the game is about, right? If you're not winning championships, what are you really doing?"

The open nature of wrestling where a star could be on MLW, Impact or ROH at the same time:

"That is what the success was of 'All In.' If everyone is working together, everyone wins. Just like Norman Smiley told me with making a match, 'Two guys working together for the benefit of the match.' All these companies working together is going to be better for the whole. It is going to make us all more money and get us all more exposure. I'm all for everyone working together."

Cade also discussed working in MLW. You can check out the full interview in the video above and more highlights by clicking here.