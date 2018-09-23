WWE Debates Attitude Era Vs. Current Era, Former WWE Star Starting YouTube Channel, Heavy Machinery

- Above, WWE Editors debated which era was better: Attitude Era or today's era? The positive for the Attitude Era was it was the right product at the right time and had a rabid fanbase, even though much of the product didn't age well over the years. For today's era, the other editor said it was built to last with a deeper roster, more diverse events, and a larger global presence.

- In the video below, Heavy Machinery showed off how they barbecue and prepare their steaks. Otis Dozovic will be taking on NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa on this week's episode of NXT.

- James Ellsworth tweeted that he plans on starting a YouTube channel soon and gave a preview of what he wants to put on it. Ellsworth did a quick video with Saved by the Bell's Mr. Belding.