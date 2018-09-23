Nikki And Brie Bella Hit The Red Carpet (Video), NXT Champion Turns 30, Buddy Murphy Games On UUDD

- Above, Buddy Murphy looked to retain his King of the Hill title in UFC 3 with Jack Gallagher as his latest challenger. With stand-up only rules in place, Gallagher was still able to knock out Murphy.

- NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane turns 30 today. Also today, Matt Hardy turns 34 years old. WWE wished both Superstars a Happy Birthday on Twitter and Instagram.

- Nikki and Brie Bella headed to last night's iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas to walk the red carpet, which you can see below.