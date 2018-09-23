- Above, NJPW looked at the company's top five most shocking moments in the U.S. Starting at number five: Roppongi Vice breaks up, Marty Scurll unmasks Rey Mysterio, Juice Robinson beats Jay White for the IWGP US Championship with a broken hand, Kenny Omega / Kota Ibushi take on The Young Bucks, and at number one, the Bullet Club explodes.

- ROH announced at the Death Before Dishonor TV tapings it will be The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. SANADA and EVIL vs. The Addiction or The Briscoes (whoever loses at the PPV) on September 29. Here's the updated card for the show:

* Cody (c) vs. Willie Mack (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. SANADA and EVIL vs. The Addiction or The Briscoes (whoever loses at the PPV)

* The Briscoes or The Addiction (whoever wins at Death Before Dishonor PPV) vs. Coast 2 Coast (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Jushin "Thunder" Liger and KUSHIDA

- In the video below, Fenix spoke with VICE Canada about wearing a mask and what it was like the first time he put one on before a match.

"Mysterio is one of my favorite luchadors, and of course, I want to be like him," Fenix said. "So, the first thing I took from him is the mask. The first time I put on my mask it was incredible, bro. It's almost like an explosion in your chest. You feel like a superhero and that's how the people look at you, a superhero."