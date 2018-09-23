AJ Styles On Who Hired Him In WWE, Having One Of The Longest WWE Championship Reigns

WWE Champion AJ Styles was interviewed by Cultaholic to promote WWE 2K19, which he is on the cover of. Styles stated that he "hasn't played not one single bit," so he does not have any advice for anyone about the game. However, based on seeing the gameplay, he stated that it "looks amazing."

On November 7, 2017, Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to commence his second reign as WWE Champion, while also being recognized as the first person in WWE history to win the title in England. With nearly 320 days to date, Styles is the longest reigning WWE Champion in the past five years, and second longest reigning champion since John Cena's 380-day reign in 2006.

Styles was asked about why the image of a long-reigning WWE Champion does not equate to a larger person anymore.

"I think that we're moving in a new direction," said Styles. "I think athletes are smaller these days in everything. In American football. Rugby... even that stuff is changing. Guys are not as big as they used to, but they're faster and quicker and better athletes. I think that's in literally every sport that we're seeing these days. And that's not a bad thing. That's a good thing for me."

Styles does admit that size has held him back before in his career, due to people feeling that he is too small, and he does not disagree with that because he is "not that biggest guy."

"So I make everything that I do count," said Styles. "Every move, every strike is gonna count."

Styles stated that he never saw being on the cover of WWE 2K19, as well as becoming the longest reigning WWE Champion exclusive to SmackDown. In a word association that he kept very brief, Styles also credited Triple H for hiring him.

