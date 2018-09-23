Pete Dunne Gives Advice To Fans Who See Him In Public, Rey Mysterio, WWE - Instagram Gallery

- Above is Lance Storm and Christian vs. Kidman and Rey Mysterio in a World Tag Team Title match at WWE Global Warning. This event took place in Melbourne, Australia back in 2002. Storm and Christian would retain their titles. WWE is headed back to Melbourne for the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6.

- WWE posted this week's best 25 Instagram photos. The collection included: Sheamus (with Cesaro), Mandy Rose, Zelina Vega, and Mickie James.

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne wanted to let fans know it's fine to "mark out" if they see him in public. "It's absolutely fine to enjoy wrestling. Plus, I won't want to speak to you regardless," Dunne continued. Earlier this week on NXT, Dunne took on NXT North American Champion Ricochet in a Champion vs. Champion Match, which ended in a disqualification after the Undisputed Era interrupted the match.