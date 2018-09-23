Wrestling Inc.

Pete Dunne Gives Advice To Fans Who See Him In Public, Rey Mysterio, WWE - Instagram Gallery

By Joshua Gagnon | September 23, 2018

- Above is Lance Storm and Christian vs. Kidman and Rey Mysterio in a World Tag Team Title match at WWE Global Warning. This event took place in Melbourne, Australia back in 2002. Storm and Christian would retain their titles. WWE is headed back to Melbourne for the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6.

- WWE posted this week's best 25 Instagram photos. The collection included: Sheamus (with Cesaro), Mandy Rose, Zelina Vega, and Mickie James.

View this post on Instagram

You watching this? #SDLive LIVE!

A post shared by Sheamus (@wwesheamus) on

View this post on Instagram

Classic Zoolander face ???????

A post shared by Mandy Rose (@mandysacs) on

View this post on Instagram

I love my @dallascowboys #thatisall

A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on

Rey Mysterio's Son Begins Three Month Training Session With Former WWE And WCW Wrestler (Photos)
See Also
Rey Mysterio's Son Begins Three Month Training Session With Former WWE And WCW Wrestler (Photos)

- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne wanted to let fans know it's fine to "mark out" if they see him in public. "It's absolutely fine to enjoy wrestling. Plus, I won't want to speak to you regardless," Dunne continued. Earlier this week on NXT, Dunne took on NXT North American Champion Ricochet in a Champion vs. Champion Match, which ended in a disqualification after the Undisputed Era interrupted the match.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top