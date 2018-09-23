John Cena Ice Skates In China, Johnny Gargano Comments On NXT Locker Room, Alicia Fox - Jinder

- Above, John Cena went ice skating in Yinchaun, China, something he hasn't done in 20 years.

- In the video below, Jinder Mahal continued to bring some inner peace to his WWE Mixed Match Challenge partner, Alicia Fox. He gave it a good shot, but Fox thought he was saying "Ashanti," the R&B singer, and began singing one of her songs. Mahal and Fox will take on Bobby Lashley and Mickie James this Tuesday.

.@JinderMahal is more than ready to help @AliciaFoxy find her inner "Shanti" before THIS TUESDAY'S @WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Helping her find her inner @ashanti, now that's a whole different story... #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/JBxFopLLde — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2018

- Johnny Gargano tweeted out his thoughts about the current NXT locker room, "from top to bottom NXT has the most talented locker room ever assembled." He also noted while most fans know NXT TakeOver shows are must-see, even the live events that take place in Florida have some incredible performances.

From top to bottom @WWENXT has the most talented locker room ever assembled. We ALL know about the TakeOvers but some of the best shows are the ones that never even see the light of day. The local Florida live events.



Don't sleep on those, guys. You never know what you'll see! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 23, 2018