Wrestling Inc.

John Cena Ice Skates In China, Johnny Gargano Comments On NXT Locker Room, Alicia Fox - Jinder

By Joshua Gagnon | September 23, 2018

- Above, John Cena went ice skating in Yinchaun, China, something he hasn't done in 20 years.

- In the video below, Jinder Mahal continued to bring some inner peace to his WWE Mixed Match Challenge partner, Alicia Fox. He gave it a good shot, but Fox thought he was saying "Ashanti," the R&B singer, and began singing one of her songs. Mahal and Fox will take on Bobby Lashley and Mickie James this Tuesday.


- Johnny Gargano tweeted out his thoughts about the current NXT locker room, "from top to bottom NXT has the most talented locker room ever assembled." He also noted while most fans know NXT TakeOver shows are must-see, even the live events that take place in Florida have some incredible performances.




Comments

