WWE Ranks Triple H's 5 Greatest Rivals, SmackDown Women's Title Match Added To MSG Show, Becky Lynch

- Who is Triple H's greatest rival?

According to WWE, "The King of Kings"'s greatest rival is The Undertaker.

WWE took to Instagram today to rank Triple H's five greatest rivals and "The Deadman" is ranked at No. 1.

The Undertaker is followed by Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Mick Foley, and The Rock.

- WWE returns to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, December 26 with a SmackDown live event and a SmackDown Women's Championship Match has been added to the card.

The official website of MSG is now advertising Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line.

Two other matches have already been announced for the show: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match for the WWE Championship, and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is Lilian Garcia's next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. The interview will be available starting Monday.

After Garcia reveals Lynch as her next guest in the video below, Lynch silently appears with the SmackDown Women's Championship wrapped around her shoulder. Garcia says, "No words from Becky," leading Lynch to remark, "You're gonna have to wait."