Ernest "The Cat" Miller spoke with Chair Shots to the Cranium about working with James Brown, signing with WWE, and the Great Muta. You can check out the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

Signing with WWE after WCW was purchased:

"[John Laurinaitis] reached out to me. I thought I was out of the business. WCW was over and I was getting ready to go back into Martial Arts, but I got a call from Johnny Ace who said, 'Listen, Ernest, I believe in you and I believe in your character.'"

His famous segment with James Brown in WCW:

"I wanted James Brown to come and do something with me, but I didn't how to get in touch with him. So I kept doing his routine, then one day in the audience this guy said he was a representative of James Brown and James Brown said he liked watching me."

Working with Great Muta:

"He scared the hell out of me man! The way he'd looked at you, the way he moves, that guy's got to be one of the greatest entertainers in the ring today man!"

Getting ribbed by the other wrestlers about Muta's mist:

"So the guys once played a rib on me. They said, 'Cat, that stuff he spits in your eyes, keep your eyes close. Cause if not, it burns like hell.' Then they said, 'When it gets in your face, skin, and hair, it sticks in your hair and you gotta cut it out.'"

Miller also discussed training Mickey Rourke for his film, The Wrestler. Again, you can check out the full interview in the video above.