Becky Lynch Says She's Not Done With Charlotte, Fans On Brock Lesnar At Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman

- Above is the latest Mixed Match Challenge Mic'd Up video featuring Braun Strowman, Ember Moon, Kevin Owens, Natalya, Jimmy Uso, Naomi, AJ Styles, and Charlotte. This week's show will feature: Miz / Asuka vs. R-Truth / Carmella, and Bobby Lashley / Mickie James vs. Jinder Mahal / Alicia Fox.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Do you think Brock Lesnar will reclaim the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel?" As of this writing, "No" is leading "Yes" with 79 percent of the vote.

- Charlotte retweeted a fan's video of her dancing to AJ Styles' theme music on this past week's Mixed Match Challenge and said "I have so much fun with the #MMC." WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky jumped in Charlotte's replies and wrote, "It's always good to have something to take your mind off the fact I'm not done with you yet." Charlotte lost the title to Lynch at Hell in a Cell, but will have her rematch with the champ in the near future.

watching @MsCharlotteWWE sing & dance to aj's theme song is already my new fav thing! & she somewhat knows the lyrics this time ?? pic.twitter.com/wbzegp4Pxs — ?????? (@2ndNatureFlair) September 22, 2018

I have so much fun with #MMC ?? https://t.co/DQNQ5ayp8q — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 23, 2018