Fenix On How He Tries To Be Like Rey Mysterio

Fenix and his brother, Pentagon Jr. have been on a roll lately, working for various promotions outside the WWE. Both the brothers have competed for Lucha Underground, AAA, CMLL and Impact Wrestling among other promotions over the past couple of years, and Fenix in particular is considered by many to be one of the most popular luchadors in the business today.

Viceland recently caught up with Fenix, to talk about the man behind the mask, and how wearing the mask makes him believe that he is a superhero. Fenix also paid tribute to Rey Mysterio Jr., citing him as his inspiration.

"You know, Mysterio is one of my favourite luchadors", Fenix remarked. "And of course I want to be like him. So, of course the first thing I take from him is the mask. The first time I put on my mask, it's incredible! (It's) almost like an explosion in your chest, and you feel like a superhero. That is how the people look at you, like a superhero.

Fenix also touched upon the importance of the mask in lucha libre, and what the mask represents.

"For luchadors, it's very important, because in Aztec culture, the Mexican culture, the warriors, the real warriors covered (their) faces to do war. So when lucha libre started in Mexico, people started to cover their face. So you specially design your mask, and when you make this (mask), you take a lot of pride in your mask."