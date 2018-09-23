Jim Cornette To Commentate NWA Show, Kevin Owens ROH Throwback Match, Marty Scurll Match Announced

- Above is an ROH throwback match from 2010 between Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) and Christopher Daniels. Daniels would hit the best moonsault ever to pick up the pinfall victory.

- ROH announced at the Death Before Dishonor TV tapings on September 29 it will be Chris Sabin vs. Marty Scurll. Here's the updated card for the show:

* Cody (c) vs. Willie Mack (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. SANADA and EVIL vs. The Addiction or The Briscoes (whoever loses at the Death Before Dishonor PPV)

* The Briscoes or The Addiction (whoever wins at Death Before Dishonor PPV) vs. Coast 2 Coast (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Jushin "Thunder" Liger and KUSHIDA

* Chris Sabin vs. Marty Scurll

- NWA announced Jim Cornette will provide color commentary for its upcoming NWA 70 show on October 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Already announced for this event, Cody will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis. Cody won the title from Aldis earlier this month at "All In."